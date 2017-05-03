The Essex Region Conservation Authority warns that although current conditions provide for an element of drying time, the current saturated state of the region allows for standing water and or flooding to occur anywhere within the region with even light amounts of rainfall.
Property owners are advised to inspect their properties today and ensure that all drainage outlets are functioning and not blocked or encumbered by debris or other materials.
Current forecasts have identified the potential for heavy regional rainfall over the next two days.
