OvercastNow
14 °C
57 °F
Mostly CloudyWed
14 °C
58 °F		RainThu
8 °C
47 °F		RainFri
7 °C
45 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday May 3rd, 2017

Posted at 10:26am

Weather
Print Friendly

The Essex Region Conservation Authority warns that although current conditions provide for an element of drying time, the current saturated state of the region allows for standing water and or flooding to occur anywhere within the region with even light amounts of rainfall.

Property owners are advised to inspect their properties today and ensure that all drainage outlets are functioning and not blocked or encumbered by debris or other materials.

Current forecasts have identified the potential for heavy regional rainfall over the next two days.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.