Wednesday May 17th, 2017

Posted at 8:08pm

City News
Walkerville Collegiate Institute is hosting its 3rd spring carnival, this Thursday, May 18th from 3pm to 8pm at the school.

The evening will feature exciting games, treats, fun vendors and live musical entertainment performed by current and former Walkerville students.

Food will be prepared by the food truck, License to Sear.

Admission is by donation. Concessions and game tickets will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the event support the Walkerville Scholarship Fund.

