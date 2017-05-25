Essex Power is warning their customers about a scammers claiming to be from the company’s collection and billing department.

They say that the caller asks a few questions and states the customer’s account must be paid immediately.

The customer is provided payment options such as prepaid debit, PayPal, or wire transfer that must be completed in a very short time period or power will be cut off.

Customers are being advised to contact Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre immediately if you receive a suspicious call at 1-888-495-8501.

Customers with questions about their accounts can call Essex Powerlines at 519-737-6640.