Thursday May 25th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

County News
Essex Power is warning their customers about a scammers claiming to be from the company’s collection and billing department.

They say that the caller asks a few questions and states the customer’s account must be paid immediately.

The customer is provided payment options such as prepaid debit, PayPal, or wire transfer that must be completed in a very short time period or power will be cut off.

Customers are being advised to contact Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre immediately if you receive a suspicious call at 1-888-495-8501.

Customers with questions about their accounts can call Essex Powerlines at 519-737-6640.

