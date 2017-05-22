County Road 14:

Closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until May 31st, 2017 for bridge work.

County Road 31:

Closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until May 26th, 2017.

County Road 20:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and County Road 45 from May 16th, 2017 to May 26th, 2017.

County Road 18:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 5 and the 6th Concession from May 23rd, 2017 to May 26th, 2017.

County Road 37:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 34 and Mersea Road 6 from May 23rd, 2017 to May 26th, 2017.



County Road 27:

Will have lane restrictions between Hwy 401 and County Road 42 from May 23rd, 2017 to May 26th, 2017.