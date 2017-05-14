Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday May 14th, 2017

Posted at 3:00pm

Construction
Here is a look a highway construction work planned this week in Essex County.

County Road 14:
Closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until May 31st, 2017 for bridge work.

County Road 31:
Closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until May 26th, 2017.

County Road 20:
Will have lane restrictions between County Road 31 and County Road 45 from May 16th, 2017 to May 26th, 2017.

County Road 8:
Will have lane restrictions between County Road 9 and the Canard River (Snake Lane) from May 12th, 2017 to May 19th, 2017.

County Road 31:
Will be closed between County Road 42 and County Road 2 for Railway repair on Thursday May 18th, 2017 from 9am to 1pm.

