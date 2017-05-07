Here is a look a highway construction work planned this week in Essex County.

County Road 14:

Closed between County Road 31 and County Road 27 until May 31st, 2017 for bridge work.

County Road 31:

Closed between County Road 8 and County Road 46 until May 26th, 2017.

County Road 46:

Closed at the 8th Concession for Town of Tecumseh works until May 12th, 2017.

County Road 18:

Will have lane restrictions between 6th Concession Road and County Road 5 from May 9th, 2017 to May 12, 2017.

County Road 31:

Will have lane restrictions between County Road 46 and North Middle Road (obey traffic control devices and be prepare to stop) until May 12th.

County Road 22:

Will be closed between County Road 42 and Charron Line for CPR Railway repair on Wednesday May 10th, 2017 from 7am to 7pm.