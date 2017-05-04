Radon park patrols outside of normal working hours by the City of Windsor last year resulted in 42 warning to dog owners for letting their pets run off-leash.

On April 6th, 2016 By-law Enforcement began overtime patrols in City parkland after receiving $5,000 in financial assistance from the budget stabilization fund. They continued to carry out random park patrols until the funds were depleted on December 19th, 2016.

The city says that the overtime inspections occurred 110 over the course of the nine months resulting in the 42 warnings being issued to dog owners.

Those warnings were issued at Willistead Park, Optimist Park, Mic Mac Park, Ford Test Track, Jackson Park, McDonald Park, Remington Park, Chopin Park and Realtor Park.

The city report says that in all instances, dogs were leashed either before the officer reached the dog owner or immediately after being educated on the dog control by-law. No repeat offenders were found, and no charges were laid.

The overtime patrols were in addition to 230 inspections in City parks during regular working hours resulting one ticket being issued to a dog owner near Ford Test Track.

In addition to the overtime blitz, Windsor Police Auxiliary encountered 118 occurrences of dogs off leash during their park reviews from May through September and four occurrences of dogs in prohibited parks.

The reports conclude that “Given that no repeat offenders were caught and no charges laid, it is unlikely that the City would face significant liability risks if blitz enforcement of this magnitude ceased to continue in the future.”