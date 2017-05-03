

Eligible mental health patients will again receive Electroconvulsive Therapy, known as ECT, at Windsor’s Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare when it resumes on May 29th, 2017.

“ECT has a successful history as an effective treatment option for patients diagnosed with a range of serious mental illnesses and who do not necessarily respond to pharmacotherapy or psychotherapy. It has also been proven to deliver a higher response rate making the treatment even more viable for patients with severe depressive illness,” said Dr. Brian Burke, Program Medical Director of Brain and Behaviour at HDGH.

The treatment is performed by a Psychiatrist and supported by an Anesthesiologist, Nurse and Respiratory Therapist in a specially built suite on HDGH’s Prince Road campus.

“As part of our continued commitment in mental health care service delivery, we are pleased that ECT will resume in Windsor giving patients the option for this important treatment closer to home,” said Janice Kaffer, HDGH President and CEO.

Individuals who think they could benefit from this procedure are encouraged to contact their psychiatrist or family doctor to begin discussions about their appropriate treatment plan.