The River Canard Canoe Company has joined the Canadian Heritage Rivers Free Paddling Day taking place on Sunday, June 4th.

The company, which offers tours and overnight camping trips along the River Canard, joins two other organizations offering free paddling excursions on the date of the event. The event is part of a national effort to recognize and celebrate Canada’s Heritage Rivers, as well as the country’s 150th birthday.

“This event is perfect for those who don’t typically get the chance to explore our waterways,” explained Essex Region Conservation’s Director of Communications and Outreach Services, Danielle Breault Stuebing, adding that all paddling equipment and instruction will be provided for those who register.

The Detroit River was designated a Canadian Heritage River in 2001. To date, it remains the only river in North America with both Canadian and American Heritage River statuses.

River Canard Canoe Company will be offering three free group canoe tours starting at 10am. Participants will enjoy paddling with a partner or two in one of the company’s canoes. They will also learn about River Canard’s long history as a significant regional waterway from the company’s expert guides.

Participants can also enjoy paddling in three other locations in the Detroit River watershed. On the river’s east end, Windsor Adventure Inc. and Paddle Anywhere will provide kayak and canoe tours to Peche Island, where the river meets Lake St. Clair. Both companies will provide three paddling sessions throughout the day, starting at 9:00am.

For those looking to clean up the environment while paddling can participate in the Turkey Creek Canoe Cleanup, hosted at Vince Marcotte Park in LaSalle starting at 11:30am. Participants will head out on the water and collect garbage. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided, along with a limited supply of canoes. Those with their own canoe or kayak can also sign up to help clean up the waterway.

“The response so far has been remarkable, and many of the 200 available spots are already reserved,” Breault Stuebing said. “As one of 46 rivers in the Canadian Heritage Rivers System, the Detroit River is nationally significant for its natural and human heritage, this event will highlight that history while emphasizing the importance of ongoing conservation.

Event details, locations, and registration are online at www.erca.org/paddling.