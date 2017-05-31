The third annual Drive-in Movie Night takes place this Friday, June 2nd, 2017 at dusk in LaSalle.

Residents can bring their cars, blankets, or lawn chairs to the Town of LaSalle Civic Centre. Space for cars is limited, and parking will be given on a first come first served basis. The movie being featured is “Zootopia (rated PG). BBQ and concession, including frozen yogurt, chips, popcorn, candy, and soft drinks, will be available for purchase.

Prior to the movie, families are welcome to participate in free activities, including a Mad Science demonstration at 6:30pm, and face painting at 7:30pm.

In lieu of financial donations, the Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial is calling on all community members to bring canned goods to support the St. Andrew’s Community Food Bank. St. Andrew’s is LaSalle’s only food bank, which is accessed by over 70 families monthly. The local Rotary Club has been committed to supporting the local food bank and families in need through their Holiday Hope Baskets initiative.