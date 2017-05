The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market celebrates its season grand opening this Saturday.

For the second year, the market will be located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park.

The market features locally grown, farm fresh fruit, vegetables, produce and unique artisan food products. In addition, there is arts and craft vendors, non-food vendors, community booths and entertainment.

It runs every Saturday from 8am to 1pm until October 7th.