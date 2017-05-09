The Run for Windsor takes place this Saturday, May 13th offering participants an opportunity to support the future Windsor Regional Hospital Urgent Care Centre by walking or running in the 1K, 5K or Family Group event.

Anyone can take part, whether you are a seasoned runner, casual runner or simply looking for a casual jog or walk with family and friends.

Run for Windsor organizers have pledged long-term to raise up to $500,000 for the WRH Urgent Care Centre to be built on the former Grace site.

For more information, visit there website.