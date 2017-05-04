Kingsville OPP are looking to identify the female pictured here.

According to police, the woman is alleged to have committed a theft on April 24th, 2017 at My Cousin’s Closet clothing store located on Main Street East in Kingsville.

The OPP ask that if anyone recognizes the individual, to contact the Kingsville detachment at 519-733-2345.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.