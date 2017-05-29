Windsor Police are looking to identify this person.

Police say that around 9:45pm on Friday, May 26th, 2017 the male suspect entered a business located in the 1200 block of Ouellette Avenue and approached an employee in the pharmacy area.

He demanded prescription drugs while brandishing a knife. After obtaining a quantity of drugs he quickly left the store. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid twenties, 5’8-5’10, with scruffy light black facial hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow construction vest, green construction hat, gray pants and white running shoes.

