Ontario Provincial Police have release a photo of the suspect involved in a robbery at the I.D.A. pharmacy in the 11000 block of Tecumseh Road on May 4th, 2017 at approximately 7pm.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a grey vehicle parked in the Metro grocery store parking lot and proceeding west on Tecumseh Road towards the City of Windsor.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″/ 5’8″ tall, medium build, with brown hair, a deep voice and believed to be in his 30’s to 40’s. The suspect wore a jean jacket with jeans, black winter gloves, a dark-colored ball cap, a black bandana, tinted aviator glasses, and carried a black umbrella and a green recyclable bag.

Any one with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.