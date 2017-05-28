Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday May 28th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

UPDATED: Fire On Wyandotte Street East

Image courtesy of Tom Atchison Jr Last updated: Sunday May 28th, 12:13pm The cause of a fire in a vacant building on the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Gladstone is listed...

Several Charges Laid During Late Night RIDE Program

Windsor police laid a number of charges during two RIDE programs Friday evening. Police say in total 489 vehicles were stopped, with seven roadside tests conducted and one three-day licence suspension...

Check Out The 2017 Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide

Festival season is just around the corner and windsoriteDOTca is back with the region’s premiere summer festival guide! From Art in the Park to the Tecumseh Corn Festival and the Annual...

Prisoner Dies At South West Detention Centre

An investigation is being launched after a female prisoner was found unresponsive in her cell at the South West Detention Centre over the weekend. Jail officials called Windsor Police around 9pm,...

19 Campsites Evicted, Many Charges Laid At Rondeau Provincial Park During Long Weekend

Photo from Rondeau Provincial Park Police were kept busy at Rondeau Provincial Park this past long weekend. Chatham-Kent OPP, Chatham-Kent Police Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were present...

New East Windsor Catholic School Named

St. Bernard Catholic Elementary School as seen on Google Streetview. The Catholic School Board has chosen a name for the new grade school currently under construction in East Windsor. The new building...

Police Identify Man Killed On Tecumseh Road East

Handout photo Windsor Police have identified a man killed on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East. A post-mortem conducted on the 43-year-old male victim identified the...

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Kicks Off 2017 Season Saturday

Lauren Hedges/windsoriteDOTca The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market celebrates its season grand opening this Saturday. For the second year, the market will be located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park. The market features...

Two Arrested After Break And Enter

Windsor Police have arrested two people after a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday May 17th, 2017.   Investigation revealed that several items...

PHOTOS: Canadian Forces Helicopters Descend On Downtown Windsor Skies

Canadian Armed Forces helicopters took to soggy skies in Downtown Windsor, Wednesday evening, to conduct anti-terrorism military training exercises. Designed to familiarize pilots with the challenges of flying in an urban...

Arrest Made After Pedestrian Struck And Killed

Windsor Police have arrested and charged a Windsor man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed back on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East. Police...

Devonshire Mall’s Bus Stops Changing Location

Some changes coming to the bus stop locations at Devonshire Mall. Starting on Monday, May 29th, 2017, construction will begin in the parking lot at the mall resulting in Transit Windsor’s...

Windsor Recruiting New Firefighters

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has begun firefighter recruitment and applications now available online. To be considered for the Firefighter Recruitment with the City of Windsor’s Fire & Rescue Services Department,...

OPP Charge Four Following Farmhouse Fire

OPP photo Lakeshore OPP have charged four after a fire in that town earlier this week. Police say the fire broke out just after 12:45am on May 22, 2017, in the 2100...

Serious Crash In Amherstburg

Last updated: Sunday May 28th, 12:13pm A serious accident in Amherstburg is under investigation. It happened just before 8am in the area of County Road 10 (Middleside Road) and the 8th Concession. Police...

