Image courtesy of Tom Atchison Jr
Last updated: Sunday May 28th, 12:13pm
The cause of a fire in a vacant building on the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Gladstone is listed...
Windsor police laid a number of charges during two RIDE programs Friday evening.
Police say in total 489 vehicles were stopped, with seven roadside tests conducted and one three-day licence suspension...
Festival season is just around the corner and windsoriteDOTca is back with the region’s premiere summer festival guide!
From Art in the Park to the Tecumseh Corn Festival and the Annual...
An investigation is being launched after a female prisoner was found unresponsive in her cell at the South West Detention Centre over the weekend.
Jail officials called Windsor Police around 9pm,...
Photo from Rondeau Provincial Park
Police were kept busy at Rondeau Provincial Park this past long weekend.
Chatham-Kent OPP, Chatham-Kent Police Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry were present...
St. Bernard Catholic Elementary School as seen on Google Streetview.
The Catholic School Board has chosen a name for the new grade school currently under construction in East Windsor.
The new building...
Handout photo
Windsor Police have identified a man killed on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.
A post-mortem conducted on the 43-year-old male victim identified the...
Lauren Hedges/windsoriteDOTca
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market celebrates its season grand opening this Saturday.
For the second year, the market will be located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte and Park.
The market features...
Windsor Police have arrested two people after a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of Ouellette Avenue on Wednesday May 17th, 2017. Investigation revealed that several items...
Canadian Armed Forces helicopters took to soggy skies in Downtown Windsor, Wednesday evening, to conduct anti-terrorism military training exercises.
Designed to familiarize pilots with the challenges of flying in an urban...
Windsor Police have arrested and charged a Windsor man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed back on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.
Police...
Some changes coming to the bus stop locations at Devonshire Mall.
Starting on Monday, May 29th, 2017, construction will begin in the parking lot at the mall resulting in Transit Windsor’s...
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has begun firefighter recruitment and applications now available online.
To be considered for the Firefighter Recruitment with the City of Windsor’s Fire & Rescue Services Department,...
OPP photo
Lakeshore OPP have charged four after a fire in that town earlier this week.
Police say the fire broke out just after 12:45am on May 22, 2017, in the 2100...
A serious accident in Amherstburg is under investigation.
It happened just before 8am in the area of County Road 10 (Middleside Road) and the 8th Concession.
Police...
