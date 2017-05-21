Last updated: Sunday May 21st, 12:30pm
Joe Alb has been located by London police.
–Original story–
LaSalle Police are searing for a missing man.
Police say that Joe Alb of LaSalle left for London...
File photo of the Expressway.
Construction is set to start on the E.C. Row Expressway once again.
Starting on Tuesday, May 23rd, rehabilitation of the overpass at Conservation Drive will mean lane...
A planned airshow at Windsor Airport for later this month has been cancelled.
Organizers met Monday to cancel the show after the Canadian Forces Snowbirds were...
The County of Essex is planning some traffic flow changes to the busy intersection of County Road 22 and County Road 19.
County engineers say that the intersection is functioning at...
Twenty-five years ago Windsor Mayor Mike Hurst and his city council packed a large red “W” with city memorabilia as part of Windsor’s centennial celebrations. As per the instructions, that time...
A LaSalle teen has been charged after a fatal rollover in Amherstburg.
It happened back on February 13th, 2017 on Concession 4 Road North in the town of Amherstburg.
There were four...
Two Windsor men were arrested in Amherstburg with stolen motorcycles and weapons after a road rage incident last week.
Police say that on Thursday, May 11th, 2017, around 9:20am they were...
An 18-year-old has passed away after being struck by a car at a crosswalk in Leamington on Monday.
Morgan Harder of Leamington was struck by a grey Pontiac on the courtesy...
The Canadian Armed Forces will be back in Windsor for a second round of high-flying training exercises next week.
The will conduct an urban flying training in Windsor on Wednesday, May...
Windsor police laid a number of charges during two RIDE programs Friday evening.
Police say in total 489 vehicles were stopped, with seven roadside tests conducted and one three-day licence suspension...
