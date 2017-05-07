Last updated: Sunday May 7th, 2:17pm
OPP have identified the passenger who died in a fatal rollover on Highway 3. It happened around 7:30pm Saturday...
A two-vehicle crash on the 401 Friday morning is believed caused by a third vehicle that fled the scene.
OPP say that it happened around 8:10am...
OPP are investigating a death of one of their officers at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.
Police say that Provincial Constable Stephane Bilodeau passed away on May 1st, 2017. Bilodeau was...
Windsor Police continue to investigate the a weekend homicide.
Police say that the cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma.
Investigators believe that the victim may have been...
Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the drivers of three vehicles that may have hit and killed a man outside a Tecumseh Road bar over the weekend.
Investigators...
LaSalle police are warning about a possible cougar sighting in the town.
Police say that around 8:30am on May 3rd, 2017, two resident observed what they believed to be a cougar...
The annual international Ford fireworks display over the Detroit River will have a new start time again this year.
They light up the sky starting at 9:55pm on Monday, June 26th.
Traditionally...
OPP Photo
Kingsville OPP are looking to identify the female pictured here.
According to police, the woman is alleged to have committed a theft on April 24th, 2017 at My Cousin’s Closet...
Windsor Police are investigating a forcible confinement incident.
Police say that on Saturday, May 6th, 2017, shortly after midnight, they were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road for a...
