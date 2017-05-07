Partly CloudyNow
Sunday May 7th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

UPDATED: Rollover Kills Passenger On Highway 3

Last updated: Sunday May 7th, 2:17pm Last updated: Sunday May 7th, 2:17pm OPP have identified the passenger who died in a fatal rollover on Highway 3. It happened around 7:30pm Saturday...

Driver Flees Scene After Causing Highway 401 Rollover

Last updated: Sunday May 7th, 2:17pm A two-vehicle crash on the 401 Friday morning is believed caused by a third vehicle that fled the scene. OPP say that it happened around 8:10am...

OPP Investigating Death Of An Officer

OPP are investigating a death of one of their officers at the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area. Police say that Provincial Constable Stephane Bilodeau passed away on May 1st, 2017. Bilodeau was...

Autopsy Results Released On Homicide Investigation

Windsor Police continue to investigate the a weekend homicide. Police say that the cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma. Investigators believe that the victim may have been...

Tecumseh Road Homicide Investigation: Police Looking For Help Finding Three Vehicles

Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the drivers of three vehicles that may have hit and killed a man outside a Tecumseh Road bar over the weekend. Investigators...

Police Warn Of Possible Cougar Sighting In LaSalle

LaSalle police are warning about a possible cougar sighting in the town. Police say that around 8:30am on May 3rd, 2017, two resident observed what they believed to be a cougar...

New Start Time For Annual Fireworks

The annual international Ford fireworks display over the Detroit River will have a new start time again this year. They light up the sky starting at 9:55pm on Monday, June 26th. Traditionally...

Do You Know This Woman?

OPP Photo Kingsville OPP are looking to identify the female pictured here. According to police, the woman is alleged to have committed a theft on April 24th, 2017 at My Cousin’s Closet...

Police Investigate Forcible Confinement

Windsor Police are investigating a forcible confinement incident. Police say that on Saturday, May 6th, 2017, shortly after midnight, they were called to the 1000 block of Lincoln Road for a...

