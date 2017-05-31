The Conseil scolaire catholique Providence has appointed Édith St-Arnaud to the position of Superintendent of Education. St-Arnaud succeeds Paul Levac, who had announced his retirement.

St-Arnaud has more than 25 years of experience and leadership in the Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, and has held the positions of teacher, principal, coordinator in the areas of educational services, language development as well as early childhood development, assistant director in the area of special education, and, to date, assistant director of educational services.

She holds the degree of Master of Education with a specialization in teaching from Lakehead University, and two Bachelor’s degrees, in education and in arts, both conferred by Laurentian University.

“Édith has an excellent background in education, in psychology/sociology, and in special education, which will strengthen the current administrative team enabling them to provide support for the effective operation of our schools. We are convinced that Mrs. St-Arnaud will take up the challenges that await her, and we wish her much success in her new duties,” stated Joseph Picard, the Executive Director of the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence.

She will assume the position of Superintendent of Education effective August 14th, 2017.