Erwin Etzel of Cottam won $100,000. Erwin matched six of the seven winning numbers on his Encore selection.

“I routinely go to the store to pick up the newspaper and while I’m there I usually check my lottery tickets,” shared Erwin while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he got his big cheque. “I used the ticket checker and saw the words, ‘Big Winner – $100,000’ flash on the screen. I thought, ‘Cool, I won something.’”

Erwin walked back home to share the good news with his wife of 41 years. “I said, ‘I have a surprise for you!’ Then we both headed back to the store. After I scanned the ticket, she was shocked. Next, I asked the retailer to validate it. The terminal froze and OLG called to confirm my win.”

Plans are underway for his windfall. “This win offers us financial security,” concluded Erwin.

The winning ticket was purchased at The Hospice of Windsor & Essex County on Riverside Drive in Windsor.