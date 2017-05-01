Construction is underway on the new Science Research and Innovation Facility on the University of Windsor campus.

This state-of-the-art, energy-efficient facility will provide world-class, upgraded laboratory and collaboration spaces for leading-edge research and commercialization in the fields of materials chemistry and translational health.

In total, $14.95 million will be provided by the Government of Canada, $2.56 million will be provided by the Province of Ontario, and an additional $12.8 million will be contributed by the University of Windsor.

It is expected to be completed by April 2018.