Tuesday May 30th, 2017

Posted at 11:00am

Lakeshore
The Town of Lakeshore will begin reconstructing St. Peter Street this June.

The reconstruction of St. Peter Street from South Street easterly to Meunier Street will consist of full road reconstruction providing a new 8.5m wide asphalt roadway with curbs, sidewalks and LED street lighting.

In addition, the project includes replacement of sections of watermain (from South Street to Chisholm), sanitary sewer and sanitary service upgrades. Additional work will be completed to upgrade the existing storm sewer extending westerly from South Street to the outlet at the Belle River.

Work is expected to begin in June and anticipated to be substantially completed by November 2017.

