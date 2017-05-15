The “W” time capsule that was sealed in 1992 during the City’s Centennial Celebrations will be opened this Tuesday morning.

Windsor’s Mayor at the time, Mike Hurst left instruction for the capsule to be opened in 2017 as part of the 125th anniversary of incorporation.

Mayor Dilkens, Centennial Coordinator Gisele Seguin and members of the Centennial Committee will open the capsule at 10:30am at the Chimczuk Museum.

Many community organizations and individuals that have items in the capsule will be represented.