ClearNow
14 °C
57 °F
ClearMon
19 °C
67 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormTue
28 °C
82 °F		Partly CloudyWed
29 °C
85 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Monday May 15th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

City News
Print Friendly

 

The “W” time capsule that was sealed in 1992 during the City’s Centennial Celebrations will be opened this Tuesday morning.

Windsor’s Mayor at the time, Mike Hurst left instruction for the capsule to be opened in 2017 as part of the 125th anniversary of incorporation.

Mayor Dilkens, Centennial Coordinator Gisele Seguin and members of the Centennial Committee will open the capsule at 10:30am at the Chimczuk Museum.

Many community organizations and individuals that have items in the capsule will be represented.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.