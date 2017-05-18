City of Windsor planners are currently studying ways to balance the need for surface parking with that of retaining buildings located close to the street within traditional commercial neighbourhoods.

As this process has been undertaken, an interim control by-laws that temporarily prohibited new and expanded off-street parking areas in Business Improvement Areas were adopted by Council in 2015 and will remain in effect until September 6th, 2017.

Since the introduction of the by-laws, the City has been undergoing a land use study of off-street parking areas in traditional commercial streets including BIAs and main streets such as Wyandotte Street West, University Avenue West, and Tecumseh Road East. The purpose of the study is to create a policy framework in which off-street parking can be accommodated while the unique built form and character within the city’s BIAs and Mainstreet areas can also be protected.

A drop-in Public Open House is planned on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at 400 City Hall Square East, Room 401, from 4pm to 7pm to learn more and discuss the study with municipal staff.