The city is looking for Windsor’s 125 most memorable moments.

“This year, to commemorate our 125th birthday, I am asking you to share the moments you believe are the most memorable for Windsor: Moments that made us proud; moments that moved us forward as a community and ultimately defined us as a city.”

Citing the War of 1812 as one pivotal moment in our history, the Mayor invites residents to join him in submitting their choices for the moments in our history that make them “laugh, cry, cheer” for the city, whether they experienced them first hand or learned about them from their schools, libraries, friends or families.

Those wishing to participate can post their Memorable Moment on Facebook using the hashtag #mywindsormemory, by email at [email protected] , or in person at the City’s Birthday Party on May 20th.

The Top 125 submitted will be released in June. Deadline for entries is May 30th, 2017.