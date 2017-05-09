Windsor Police have laid charges after a hit and run.

Police say it happened around 5pm on Saturday May 6th, 2017 in the 1300 block of the Ouellette Avenue.

Investigation revealed that a suspect pick-up truck turned southbound onto Ouellette Avenue from Montrose Street and struck a male pedestrian on the roadway.

The suspect driver stopped, exited his vehicle, checked on the victim, and then left the scene in the pick-up truck without identifying himself or providing assistance.

The 60-year-old male victim from Windsor was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday May 8th, 2017 investigators located the pick-up truck believed to be involved in the accident and arrested the involved driver without incident.

John Vaillancourt, a 47-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The Patrol Support Unit is actively investigating this incident.