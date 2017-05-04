The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a fatal accident in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of its link to the newly constructed Herb Gray Parkway on February 7th, 2017 has now been charged.

Three tractor-trailer units and a white Oldsmobile Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) were involved in the crash.

The investigation revealed that a white Volvo tractor-trailer travelling westbound struck the SUV which was stopped on the highway in traffic. The two other involved tractor-trailers were struck as a result of the initial impact between the Volvo and the SUV.

Nicole Vetor, age 19 of Windsor was the lone occupant of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dinesh Kumar, age 30 of Mississauga, was operating a white Volvo tractor-trailer and has been charged with careless driving.

He will appear in a Windsor, Ontario court on May 29th, 2017.