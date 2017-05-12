The Catholic School Board is urging parents of high school students are being urged to talk to their children about the inherent risks of attending unsupervised after-prom parties, or ‘field parties.’

On Thursday, the board sent home a recorded message to all parents where it was stressed that these parties are in no way endorsed or sanctioned by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, or any of its schools, however, it was still important to warn parents about them.

They say that local police have already warned that many of these parties are unsafe environments due to the fact that they are often lacking in any kind of parental supervision or licenced security.

Essex County OPP said earlier this month that they are often called to investigate criminal reports of assault, drug and alcohol offences, sexual assaults, thefts, mischief and other related crimes stemming from these types of parties.

The board says that parents should discuss these parties with their children and discourage them from attending any after prom parties that do not include proper supervision.

“Proms are intended to be fun celebrations, but we also want our students to be safe,” said Communications Coordinator Stephen Fields. “The best way to do that is to avoid unsafe situations. The safety of our students is always our first priority.”