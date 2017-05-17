With this weekend marking summer’s unofficial kick-off , Canadian Blood Services is calling on all eligible Canadians in Windsor to roll up their sleeves for patients.

Canadian Blood Services boosts the blood supply every spring to prepare for the summer, when routines are disrupted as regular donors join the thousands of Canadians who head outdoors or out of town to enjoy the warm weather.

This year, a stormy winter and a wet spring have left inventory levels lower than normal. That means there’s enough blood on the shelves to meet patient needs today, but supplies need to increase before the summer months.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with blood disorders rely on blood transfusions every day even during the summer. When there are fewer people around to donate, there needs to be more blood on the shelves to ensure patients get what they need.

In Windsor there are 475 appointments to fill by May 29th.

To book an appointment today, locate a clinic, check your eligibility and more, download the GiveBlood App or visit blood.ca.