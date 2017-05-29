Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor-Essex has anew Executive Director. Becky Parent took over the role on on May 15th.

“We are so thrilled to have Becky on board with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex Agency. Her focus and experience is a tremendousasset. Becky began adding value to our mission on Day 1. She is the perfect leader for our Youth Mentorship programs – we have a lot of awareness and outreach activities in the works,” said Kavaughn Boismier, Chairperson of the Board for Big Brothers Big Sisters Windsor-Essex.

Parent re-joins Big Brothers Big Sisters after spending several years working in the not-for-profit sector, most recently at United Way as Director of Leadership Windsor/Essex.

“It had been a remarkable experience for me many years ago here as front line staff to witness the transformation of the children we serve into happy, confident and motivated young people. Observing our volunteers ushering their “littles” into adulthood, seeing them grow into successful, responsible members of our community was even more satisfying. This transformational work shaped much of my career going forward and it was something I never forgot. To be able to return, to once again be a part of this organization, to have the honour of working with our dedicated and knowledgeable staff, our board and volunteers to now shape its future, is something I’m very proud of,” aid Parent.