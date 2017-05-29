The Bicentennial Branch Essex-Kent of The United Empire Loyalist Association of Canada will present Belle Vue House a $5,000 donation for restoration.

The donation will go towards an ongoing fundraising campaign by the Belle Vue Conservancy to restore the 200-year-old home.

Robert Reynolds the owner and builder of the house in 1814, was the son of a loyalist. His father Thomas Reynolds lost his land in Detroit and was forced to move to Amherstburg. These ancestors were forced off their lands in the newly formed USA and they fled to Canada to rebuild their lives. As British refugees, the government gave them free land to repay them for their loyalty, hence the title “UE” to place after their name which means the

“Unity of the Empire”. This title is the only hereditary title recognized in Canada.

“The association is dedicated to the preservation, promotion and celebration of the history and traditions of the United Empire Loyalists. As Belle Vue House is recognized as a Loyalist home that is still standing in Essex County, this is a perfect fit and we are thrilled to support this project,” says

Dan WJJT Griffin UE; president of the Bicentennial Branch of the UELAC serving Essex- Kent.

So far, between cash and in kind, the conservancy has raised over $100,000.