OvercastNow
15 °C
59 °F
Chance of RainThu
15 °C
59 °F		OvercastFri
21 °C
70 °F		Partly CloudySat
23 °C
73 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday May 25th, 2017

Posted at 2:38pm

Crime
Print Friendly

Windsor Police have arrested and charged a Windsor man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed back on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say that a post-mortem conducted on the 43-year-old male victim identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Investigators said that they believe that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, with the impact causing his injuries and death.

Police had been searching for a white cube van that was captured near the scene on video.

On Wednesday police identified the deceased as Steven Hill (also known as Steven Kiyoshk) from Windsor.

Police say that as a result of the media coverage on Wednesday, the involved driver of the subject white cube van attended headquarters to speak to investigators.

The man who attended headquarters, Derek Wilson, a 29-year-old from Windsor, has been charged with fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

Investigators have also recovered the subject white cube van believed to be involved in the incident.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.