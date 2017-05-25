Windsor Police have arrested and charged a Windsor man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed back on Saturday April 29th, 2017 in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say that a post-mortem conducted on the 43-year-old male victim identified the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Investigators said that they believe that the victim may have been struck by a vehicle, with the impact causing his injuries and death.

Police had been searching for a white cube van that was captured near the scene on video.

On Wednesday police identified the deceased as Steven Hill (also known as Steven Kiyoshk) from Windsor.

Police say that as a result of the media coverage on Wednesday, the involved driver of the subject white cube van attended headquarters to speak to investigators.

The man who attended headquarters, Derek Wilson, a 29-year-old from Windsor, has been charged with fail to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

Investigators have also recovered the subject white cube van believed to be involved in the incident.