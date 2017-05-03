

This Saturday is the annual Windsor Parks & Recreation’s Plant Sale at Lanspeary Park.

Local gardeners and green thumbs are invited to the Lanspeary Park Greenhouse — located on Giles Boulevard at Langlois Avenue — where volunteers will be selling perennials to raise funds for the Paul Martin Garden in Willistead Park.

The sale features a large variety of plants including hybrid Nell Martin Roses and numerous types of perennials, grass, herbs, shrubs, even a small selection of trees.

The sale runs from 8am to 2pm, rain or shine. Cash only.