The public is invited to honour those lost and those living with an acquired brain injury during the Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex County’s fourth annual The Butterfly Memorial Ceremony this Saturday, June 3rd.

Taking place at Assumption Park at the foot of Randolph the free event will feature speakers and light refreshments.

This year, two names will be added to the memorial, Diane Catherwood, and Jeff Bennett. Representatives from the Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex, as well as the families of both individuals, will be speaking at the ceremony.

Revealed in 2014, the sculpture was commissioned to raise awareness of brain injuries and to provide a lasting memorial to all those affected by brain injuries in our community. Created by Windsor artist Jack Byng, released butterflies represents the transformative journey of a person with an acquired brain injury, and the two outstretched arms represent the support from families and caregivers.

“Within the Erie-St. Clair LHIN, approximately 2200 people experience a brain injury in a year,” according to Dr. Anne McLachlan, neuropsychologist and BIAWE board president.

Kim Fralick, Executive Director, states that “the Brain Injury Association of Windsor & Essex County is committed to enhancing the lives of residents of Windsor and Essex County affected by acquired brain injury through education, awareness, and support. This sculpture on the waterfront is helps to bring awareness to an invisible injury that can result in death or can cause life-long changes.”

It starts at 11am.