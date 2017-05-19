Submissions are now being accepted for the 2nd annual Canada South Song Writing Contest.

From the submissions, five finalists will be selected to perform in the contest at the Kingsville Folk Music Festival on Saturday August 12th, 2017.

One overall winner will receive a $250 cash prize, a prize package from D’Addario Canada an importer and distributor of musical accessories and instruments, and the opportunity to perform their winning song on the Main Stage at the Festival this year.

2016 winner Karen Morand from Windsor Ontario has been able to utilize this success when introducing herself to new venues and festivals. “To say you are the winner of a song writing contest gives you further credentials in a world full of many talented writers,” says Karen.

Fine more information on their website.