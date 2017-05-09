Plans are well under way for the 39th annual Art in the Park, held at Willistead Park June 3rd & 4th.

“Every year the Art in the Park jury committee strives to attract the best artists and artisans from around Ontario and Quebec. We are proud to say that this year we will be presenting 260 artists and artisans with more than 40 brand new exhibitors working in a variety of media for the enjoyment of our visitors”, explains Colleen Mitchell, Chair of the Art in the Park Committee.

This year our Spirit Tent will be consolidated into the Food Court so that families have one common area in which to relax, enjoy some great food and adults can enjoy a cold beer from Walkerville Brewery or a signature cocktail or a fine glass of imported wine from Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. The stage will feature a variety of local talent over the two days.

This year, the Kids’ Zone will feature inflatables and mini putt, all at no charge. A baby change and nursing tent will be available again this year.

Back by popular demand is a Bike Valet service, sponsored by Caesars Windsor, and organized and staffed by volunteers of Bike Windsor-Essex. Cyclists will be able to “skip the line” by entering through the Chilver Gate and walk their bikes to the Valet tent just inside the gate.

The popular Events in the Manor will feature displays, performances and activities provided by many local arts organizations and collectives. This year’s line-up includes Artists of Colour, Sho Art, Spirit and Performance, Ghostlight Players and more – all free to Art in the Park visitors.

Art in the Park is open on Saturday, June 3rd from 10am to 7pm and on Sunday, June 4th from 10am to 5pm. Tickets are $5 at the gate; Advance tickets available at Shoppers Drug Mart and Snapd Windsor are $4. Children under 12 are free.