Wednesday May 3rd, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Entertainment
Grammy-award winners and Country Music Hall of Fame members Alabama make a trip to The Colosseum stage on Saturday, September 16th at 9pm on their Southern Drawl tour.

Alabama is the band that changed everything. They brought country music to the mainstream over 40 years ago by introducing rock-style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience. In 1980, they broke through with their first Top 20 hit “My Home’s In Alabama” followed by a string of hits throughout their stellar career including “Wild Country,” “Mountain Music,” “Born Country,” “The Closer You Get…,” and “Roll On”.

Tickets start at $60 Canadian and will go on sale at noon on Saturday, May 13th.

