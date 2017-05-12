A new event has been added to the St. Clair College Homecoming weekend lineup of activities that celebrates the right history of music on campus.

The 70’s Style Coffee House will be open to everyone on Sunday, May 21st in the new Student Life Centre on campus from 6pm to 10pm.

A tribute honouring well-loved blues musician, and former college teacher, the late “Blind Child” Gerry Gaughan featuring two fellow musicians, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe and “Doghouse” Greg Cox. It will also feature a musical performance by The Windsor Truck Theatre Company’s – Ed Everaert & Tom Markham, and an open mic style banter and music by well-known local musicians, “Slim & The Twister” featuring guitarists Phil Kane and Scotty Hughes and friends.

The cost to enter is $5.