Police have released information following a tragic incident in Tecumseh this week.

Emergency crews had been called to the 500 block of Dresden Place in Tecumseh, Tuesday, after a two year old boy was found floating in a backyard pool.

The child was escorted via ambulance to a Windsor hospital by OPP officers, and was later transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan for further assessment and treatment.

Police say they learned Wednesday that the child had died.