Sunday April 16th, 2017

Posted at 4:17pm

Construction
Construction of the Wyandotte Street West overpass just east of Crawford gets underway on Monday, April 17th, 2017.

As a result of this construction, the following detours will be in effect for the Eastbound Crosstown 2 and the Eastbound Central 3.

Crosstown 2 – Eastbound
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Left on Crawford
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route

Crosstown 2 – Westbound
Regular Route

Central 3 – Eastbound
Regular route on Crawford to
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route

Central 3 – Westbound
Regular Route

Work is expected to last until the end of June.

