Construction of the Wyandotte Street West overpass just east of Crawford gets underway on Monday, April 17th, 2017.

As a result of this construction, the following detours will be in effect for the Eastbound Crosstown 2 and the Eastbound Central 3.

Crosstown 2 – Eastbound

Regular route on Wyandotte to

Left on Crawford

Right on University

Right on Janette

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Crosstown 2 – Westbound

Regular Route

Central 3 – Eastbound

Regular route on Crawford to

Right on University

Right on Janette

Left on Wyandotte to

Regular route

Central 3 – Westbound

Regular Route

Work is expected to last until the end of June.