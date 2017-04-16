Construction of the Wyandotte Street West overpass just east of Crawford gets underway on Monday, April 17th, 2017.
As a result of this construction, the following detours will be in effect for the Eastbound Crosstown 2 and the Eastbound Central 3.
Crosstown 2 – Eastbound
Regular route on Wyandotte to
Left on Crawford
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Crosstown 2 – Westbound
Regular Route
Central 3 – Eastbound
Regular route on Crawford to
Right on University
Right on Janette
Left on Wyandotte to
Regular route
Central 3 – Westbound
Regular Route
Work is expected to last until the end of June.
