Wednesday April 12th, 2017

Posted at 10:44am

Food
How do you get to experience the best restaurants and local eats all in one night? At the Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres!

The 31st annual Big Brothers Big Sisters event is an indoor food and drink festival and organizers say the idea is all about interaction.

Participating restaurants and food establishments will battle it out in a competition for their chance to win two award: guests will have a chance to be food critics and vote for their favourites to win the “People’s Choice Award”, while a panel of expert judges will choose the “Critic’s Choice Award” winners.

Restaurants include Bean’s Ladle Eatery, Dock 21, Parkside Grille, Snack Bar-B-Q, Twigg’s Bar & Grill and The Willistead.

Other participating food establishments include Caesars Windsor, Butchers on the Block, Just Jeff’s Gourmet Express, Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre, Smashed Apple Gourmet Catering and Thyme To-Go.

And on the beverages side of things, expect to see BREW, Frank Brewing Co., Muscedere Vineyard Estate Winery, North 42 Degrees Estate Winery, Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery and the Walkerville Brewery.

The event takes place at Caesars Windsor on May 18th, 2017. Tickets are available on the BBBS website and include hors d’oeuvres from each vendor plus drink tickets.

Organizers say Battle of the Hors D’Oeuvres has been supported by the community for 30 years and has raised over $1.5 million for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex youth mentoring programs.

