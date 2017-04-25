A six-month investigation by Amherstburg Police has resulted in a Windsor woman being charged with multiple counts of fraud and theft.

Police say that they have arrested and charged 52-year-old Audrey Annette Bishop with 19 counts of fraud under, 12 counts of fraud over, 13 counts of utter a forged document, four counts of utter of forged document, and two counts of theft under.

Investigators say that a number of victims, both from Amherstburg and Windsor, have come forward to police. The total loss to the victims is approximate $200,000.

They also say that they believe that anyone befriended by Bishop is a potential victim. If you know of anyone who has had contact with Bishop where money was exchanged under suspicious circumstances, you are advised to contact police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Constable Margaret O’Brien at 519-736-8559 ext. 226, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.