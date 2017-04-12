Jason Brennan and Maria Katzner of Windsor won $100,000 with ENCCORE after matching six of the seven winning numbers on their ENCORE selection. The pair also won $4 from their DAILY GRAND selection.

“It was a beautiful spring day so we decided to take a road trip to Leamington,” shared Jason while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where the couple picked up their winnings. “On the way we stopped by a gas station.”

Jason filled up while Maria went in to pick up a bottle of water. “The retailer asked if I wanted to try the new DAILY GRAND lottery. I said, ‘Sure, I will take one line plus ENCORE. I folded the ticket and put it in my wallet.”

The following day, Jason checked the numbers online. “While I was checking I said to Maria, ‘This could be the winner.’ She replied, ‘Yeah, right!’ As I was checking the ticket I realized our ENCORE selection had 6 of the 7 numbers. I told Maria and she thought I was joking.”

Maria realized there was something different about Jason’s tone and that he wasn’t joking. “We immediately went to Caesar’s Windsor Casino and had our ticket validated. OLG called to confirm the win. We were in disbelief! Next, we booked our train ticket and hotel in Toronto. We celebrated with a nice dinner and the next morning we went to the Prize Centre to pick up our cheque.”

Plans are underway for the couple’s windfall. “After paying some bills, we are planning to renovate our home. We would also like to travel to New Orleans! Winning the lottery gives us financial freedom. We can’t stop smiling,” concluded the pair.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.