The Annual General Meeting of the Windsor Public Library Board will take place on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017 at 4pm at the Central Library in the Ouellette Lobby.

The featured speaker will be children’s author Christopher Paul Curtis, for whom the WPL Children’s Learning Centre is named.

Curtis will talk about ‘Why Public Libraries are Essential.’ His association with the Windsor Public Library was cemented when he wrote his first best-seller, The Watsons Go To Birmingham – 1963, in longhand at the Central Library. It was published in 1995. Since that time, he has been a strong supporter of WPL and can always be counted on to encourage participation in the creative process when school children visit WPL.

Following the talk, the Windsor Public Library Board will review the 2016 Annual Report and Board Chair, Dr. Peter Frise, will outline WPL plans for 2017.

Everyone is welcome.