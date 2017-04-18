Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday April 18th, 2017

Posted at 1:44pm

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted an initiative over the long weekend with increased enforcement beginning on the evening of Thursday April 13th and continuing into the evening of Monday April 17th.

In total they issued 201 Provincial Offence Notices and 54 warnings.

On Friday April 14th police conducted a coordinated speed enforcement blitz on E.C. Row Expressway throughout the day.

During this speed enforcement blitz 55 speeding charges were issued, two charges for failing to move over for stopped emergency vehicles (move over law), four distracted driving charges (cell phone usage), seven no insurance charges issued, 16 Written warnings issued, and one arrest warrant executed.

Police say that the primary goal of these traffic initiatives is to reduce the amount of aggressive driving within the City of Windsor through a program of selective but firm enforcement.

