Walkerville Brewery won three awards at the 2017 Ontario Brewing Awards held in Toronto Thursday evening.

They were awarded a silver medal in the Scotch Ale category for their Scotch Ale, silver medal in the Milk Stout category for their Easy Stout and a gold in the Imperial Stout category for their Russian Imperial Stout.

With submissions from over 120 breweries all over Ontario and 681 beer submissions, these local craft beers were able to win over the judges and take on some wide-spread recognition.

“We are very proud to receive these awards which are a credit to the great work of our brewing team at Walkerville Brewery” commented Ian Gourlay, Partner at Walkerville Brewery “Another indication of the growing reputation of the Windsor area for fresh, locally brewed craft beer!”