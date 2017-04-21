

The Veterans Affairs Canada office is back open in Windsor.

The office is located at 1 Riverside Drive West, 6th floor (Suite 660), and will employ approximately 15 staff who will serve close to 2,700 Veterans in the area.

Staff at the office will answer questions about VAC services and benefits; arrange pension medical examinations; and assist Veterans with completing and submitting applications and receipts. Case-managed Veterans will also be able to meet with their case manager.