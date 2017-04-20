The University of Windsor has launched a new fundraising campaign around the theme “Place of Promise”.

Part of the new campaign features a bran new website – PlaceofPromise.ca – that outlines the University’s priorities for support — Students, Campus, Community and Impact — as well as the goals and initiatives of individual faculties.

“We cannot create this place alone, the University of Windsor will always be the creation of the people who work and study here, our community, our alumni and friends, our governments,” said President Alan Wildeman on the UWindsor website.

“Whether gifts are made for the support of students, for the campus learning environment, for our community integration, or for helping our research have greater impact, they all contribute to helping promise be fulfilled. Place of Promise is an opportunity to unify the reason to give with the call to give.”

The Place of Promise campaign will run until Spring Convocation at the end of May 2018.