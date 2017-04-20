

The Town of Essex wants you to turn up the parks this summer.

The town says that the ecellent participation and attendance at the 24 performances held in 2016 have resulted in the expansion of the number of concerts and the number of locations for 2017.

Along with weekly performances on Mondays at Colchester Park and Wednesdays at Heritage Gardens Park in Essex Centre, at least one Friday night concert in Harrow and another in McGregor are planned.

Now in its third year, the music series provides local musicians with an opportunity to gain experience in a small, informal setting. Talent can range from large wind ensembles and bands to solo performers, instrumental musicians and vocalists.

Concerts are being scheduled for the months of June, July and August on a first-come-first-served basis. For more information, contact Janice at 519-776-7336 ext. 1124.

Performances begin at 7pm. Chairs and electrical hookups will be provided for musicians, but spectators will be asked to bring their own chairs or blankets.