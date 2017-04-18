Mostly CloudyNow
Tuesday April 18th, 2017

Posted at 12:51pm

City News
Tim Hortons is coming to Caesars Windsor this summer.

Lagill Enterprises Inc., is owned by local franchisees Mark and Evelyn Lalovich and Vicky and Lyle Smith. They have been franchisees for nearly 30 years and own three Windsor-based Tim Hortons Restaurants and one kiosk.

“Guests of both Tim Hortons and Caesars Windsor expect their experiences to be of the highest quality”, says Vicky Smith, General Manager and Co-owner of Lagill Enterprises Inc., “Providing Canada’s favourite coffee alongside Caesars Windsor’s world-class experience is a natural fit.”

